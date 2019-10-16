Scottish officials challenge merits of misconduct charge

Scotland attempted to block a Rugby World Cup misconduct charge on Wednesday, questioning whether the action was “appropriate” following its comments about a deadly typhoon.

World Rugby has taken Scotland to a disputes panel over what it called “disappointing” remarks before its final pool match against Japan, which was threatened with cancellation because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Scottish Rugby chief Mark Dodson had warned he was considering legal action and promised Scotland wouldn’t become “collateral damage” of the huge storm, which left more than 70 people dead.

“Scottish Rugby is querying whether the matter is an appropriate one for the bringing of misconduct charges,” a statement said.

If the proceedings do go ahead, Scottish Rugby said they “look forward to receiving a fair hearing in this matter.”

Scotland was desperate to play Sunday’s Pool A finale in Yokohama because it would have been eliminated if the game were canceled.

The game went ahead after safety inspections, but Japan won 28-21 against the Scots, who failed to reach the quarterfinals for only the second time.

On Tuesday, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper slammed Scotland’s comments about the typhoon as “unhelpful and disappointing.”

Three other games were scrapped over the storm, Japan’s biggest in decades, which struck on Saturday triggering landslides and widespread flooding.

“Scottish Rugby once again expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Japan and all those affected by Typhoon Hagibis which struck last weekend,” the statement said.

“We have been able to convey our best wishes directly to the mayor of Yokohama and the chairman of the Japanese Rugby Union. We stand with the great people of Japan.”