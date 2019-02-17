Inti wins February Stakes as first female jockey finishes fifth in G1 debut

Race-favorite Inti ran away with an undisputed victory on Sunday at the February Stakes, while Nanako Fujita became the first female Japan Racing Association jockey to compete in a Grade 1 race.

Steered by veteran jockey Yutaka Take, Inti pulled into an early lead right out of the stall at Tokyo Racecourse, and remained ahead for the rest of the 1,600-meter dirt race.

The five-year-old horse crossed the line in 1 minute, 35.6 seconds in his G1 debut, a neck ahead of his only challenger, second-favorite Gold Dream ridden by Christophe Lemaire. Yuranoto finished third a further four lengths behind.

“The start went well, I looked at what was around me and decided to go for the lead,” Take said. “I had great rhythm throughout and the pace was great. The race went the way we hoped it would.”

Inti earned his seventh straight win and improved to seven wins in eight races.

“I’ve been expecting a lot from this horse since I rode it for the first time last summer,” Take said. “I’m glad that it became what it is now. It still has a lot of potential.”

Fujita made her G1 debut and JRA history aboard American-born Copano Kicking, who was coming off a four-race winning streak.

The 21-year-old, who also holds the JRA record for most wins by a female jockey, got caught behind the 14-horse pack but steered Copano Kicking around to a fifth-place finish in their first top-tier appearances.

Third-favorite Omega Perfume, ridden by Mirco Demuro, finished tenth, while last year’s winner Nonkono Yume was 13th.