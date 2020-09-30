Yahoo Japan Corp. and two other companies opened a website Wednesday to seek information on wanted fugitives, with artificial intelligence-generated images showing how they could look now.

The website, called Tehai, was established by Yahoo Japan, digital marketing business Dentsu Digital Inc. and Party, which creates images of wanted fugitives, in cooperation with the National Police Agency.

On Tehai, nine types of images are posted showing how suspects put on wanted lists long ago could look now. The images are created with AI programs that studied vast amounts of facial photo data.

The AI-based images take into account how the appearances of fugitives might have changed from those in their old pictures used in conventional posters seeking information about them.

The three companies proposed the project to the agency as part of their social contribution efforts. The agency provided information about wanted fugitives, including their old pictures.

The website posted images of five of the most wanted fugitives, including Shinichi Mitate, 41, suspected of killing a man in Tokyo’s Roppongi district in 2012, and Hiroshi Kogure, 51, who allegedly killed three members of a family in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, in 1998.

“We hope that various information will be brought to us so that we can arrest them as soon as possible,” said Hironori Shigematsu, head of the agency’s Criminal Affairs Planning Division.