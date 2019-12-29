Startup postpones planned launch of Momo rocket in Hokkaido

Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. said Sunday that it has postponed the launch of a small observation rocket until at least Tuesday for technical reasons.

Interstellar was scheduled to launch the Momo-5 rocket in Taiki, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

It is set to become the first Momo series rocket to be launched in winter.

The Taiki-based company aims to mass-produce and commercialize rockets.

The firm’s previous attempt to send a satellite into space with the Momo-4 rocket ended in failure in July.

The fourth rocket failed shortly after takeoff when its onboard computer detected an abnormality and shut off the engine. It then crashed into the sea off Hokkaido.

Founded in 2013 by former Livedoor Co. President Takafumi Horie, Interstellar Technologies aims to develop low-cost commercial rockets to carry satellites into space.