Members of Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. pose for a photo with the Momo-5 rocket last week in the town of Taiki, Hokkaido. Due to technical reasons the firm postponed Sunday's scheduled launch until at least Tuesday. | KYODO

National / Science & Health

Startup postpones planned launch of Momo rocket in Hokkaido

JIJI, Kyodo

TAIKI, HOKKAIDO – Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. said Sunday that it has postponed the launch of a small observation rocket until at least Tuesday for technical reasons.

Interstellar was scheduled to launch the Momo-5 rocket in Taiki, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

It is set to become the first Momo series rocket to be launched in winter.

The Taiki-based company aims to mass-produce and commercialize rockets.

The firm’s previous attempt to send a satellite into space with the Momo-4 rocket ended in failure in July.

The fourth rocket failed shortly after takeoff when its onboard computer detected an abnormality and shut off the engine. It then crashed into the sea off Hokkaido.

Founded in 2013 by former Livedoor Co. President Takafumi Horie, Interstellar Technologies aims to develop low-cost commercial rockets to carry satellites into space.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Remains of suspected North Koreans found on boat on Sado Island
Police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture on Saturday, a Japan Coast Guard official said. They are suspected to be North Korea...
Princess Kako
Japan's Princess Kako turns 25
Princess Kako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, turned 25 on Sunday, following a year marked by her graduation from university and her first official overseas trip. The younger daughter of Crown P...
A technical intern from Vietnam harvests a cabbage in Ibaraki Prefecture in January.
Japan's immigration chief optimistic asylum and visa woes will improve in 2020
With Japan expecting to welcome a record 40 million visitors in 2020, including for the Summer Games, immigration authorities are strengthening security to manage the influx and prevent abuse of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. pose for a photo with the Momo-5 rocket last week in the town of Taiki, Hokkaido. Due to technical reasons the firm postponed Sunday's scheduled launch until at least Tuesday. | KYODO

, , ,