Casino bribery arrest is blow for Abe's post-Tokyo Olympics growth strategy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration took a heavy blow from the Wednesday arrest of a former state minister in charge of its policy on integrated casino resorts.

In its economic growth strategy, the Abe administration emphasizes introducing integrated resorts in the country as early as the mid-2020s to boost growth after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In the Diet, an inter-party group of lawmakers was launched in April 2010 to promote the government’s integrated resort initiative.

House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, of Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who was apprehended on suspicion of receiving ¥3.7 million in bribes from Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd., has been working as a member of the integrated resort promotion group.

Despite concerns about a rise in gambling addiction among the public and possible money laundering attempts through casinos, the Diet enacted an integrated resort promotion law in December 2016, after the legislation cleared a related Lower House committee then chaired by Akimoto.

While an integrated resort implementation law was enacted July 2018, Akimoto served in the state minister position from August 2017 through September this year.

In published materials of June 2018, Akimoto voiced his eagerness to realize resorts that highlight Japanese culture and utilize casino revenue to allow visitors to enjoy entertainment with midlevel costs.

Following his arrest, the opposition camp is poised to grill the Abe administration on the matter during next year’s ordinary Diet session.

The bribery charges against Akimoto suggest “a structural problem” with the government’s integrated resort policy, Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters. “We’ll rigorously question (the government) in the Diet,” he stressed.

Azumi mentioned the possibility of demanding an off-session meeting of the Lower House Committee on the Cabinet on the matter.

“The Abe administration has been promising to revitalize regional economies through casinos and regarding casinos as a key contributor to economic revitalization, but this is far off the mark,” Azumi argued.

Azumi also suggested that the CDP will submit a bill to abolish the integrated resort implementation law to next year’s ordinary Diet session.

Japanese Communist Party secretariat chief Akira Koike told a news conference that the prime minister should be held responsible for Akimoto’s arrest. He also demanded Akimoto resign as lawmaker.

At a separate news conference Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on the lawmaker’s arrest, citing the need to avoid influencing the ongoing investigation.

“We’ll work steadily to bring the benefits of integrated resorts as soon as possible,” Suga said.

But there is a sense of crisis within the LDP over Akimoto’s arrest, the first arrest of a lawmaker since Abe returned to power in December 2012.

On Wednesday, prosecutors also searched the offices of a current and a former Lower House member of the LDP in relation to the case. Takaki Shirasuka and Shigeaki Katsunuma accompanied Akimoto when he visited 500.com Ltd.’s headquarters in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, in 2017.

Some in the government and the ruling party are worried about the arrest’s implications for Cabinet approval ratings, as well as for the process to introduce integrated resorts.

The government plans to develop integrated resorts at up to three locations across the country. The city of Yokohama and the prefectures of Osaka, Wakayama and Nagasaki have already declared bids to host integrated resorts.

As early as January, the government is slated to release a basic policy on selecting locations for integrated resorts. It will also set up a casino oversight committee under the Cabinet Office to issue licenses to operate casinos and take measures to prevent gambling addiction.