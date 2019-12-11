Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday as the Diet session came to a close. | AP

National / Politics

LDP execs support Abe staying on beyond 2021 to get Constitution amended

Kyodo

Executives of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday expressed support for the prospect of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe staying on for another term after 2021 to pursue his controversial goal of amending the Constitution.

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso told a news conference that Abe should not leave to his successor the task of revising the supreme law, which proponents of revision say will clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces, as none of the postwar LDP leaders have managed to stay in the job for long enough to achieve an amendment.

“Amending the Constitution is a founding principle of the Liberal Democratic Party. (Abe) has to prepare himself to do so on his own,” said Aso, who doubles as finance minister.

Abe told a news conference on Monday he will seek to continue parliamentary debates “step by step” in the upcoming regular session starting in January to lay the groundwork for the first-ever revision to the Constitution.

Amending the pacifist supreme law remains a divisive issue in the country, and Diet debate on the issue has been derailed by a series of scandals linked to Abe and his Cabinet members.

RELATED STORIES

“If he has no other way, it is natural (for Abe) to come up with a way to deal with the matter,” Aso added.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai told a separate news conference that Abe remaining in his post for another term could be justified if he does not make enough progress before September 2021.

In 2017, the LDP changed its term limit on party leaders at the initiative of Nikai, extending the cap to three consecutive three-year terms from the previous two consecutive three-year terms. For Abe to extend his term, which expires in September 2021, the LDP will need to change its rules again.

Abe has said he wants the Self-Defense Forces mentioned in the war-renouncing Article 9 of the supreme law to end years of debate over their legality.

However, amending the Constitution requires approval by two-thirds majorities in both houses, followed by what would likely be the difficult task of winning majority support in a national referendum.

The coalition will need the support of some pro-amendment opposition parties to secure the two-thirds approval in the Diet.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokuichiro Tamazawa
Former defense chief Tokuichiro Tamazawa shot in leg near his home in Morioka
Former Defense Agency chief and farm minister Tokuichiro Tamazawa, 81, was shot in the leg Tuesday near his home in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, and is in a stable condition, according to multiple...
Japanese chemist Akira Yoshino shakes hands with Sweden's King Carl Gustaf (right) as he receives the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall in Stockholm Tuesday.
Japanese scientist Akira Yoshino accepts Nobel Prize in chemistry at ceremony
Scientist Akira Yoshino accepted the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Tuesday at a ceremony in Sweden for his contribution to the development of lithium-ion batteries. The 71-year-old received...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN Plus Three summit in Bangkok on Nov. 4 alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right).
China to host trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea on Dec. 24
China will host a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea on Dec. 24 in the country's southern city of Chengdu, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, with ties between Tokyo and Seoul strained ov...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday as the Diet session came to a close. | AP

, , , ,