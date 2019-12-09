Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry who helped develop lithium-ion batteries, gives a lecture at Stockholm University on Sunday. | KYODO

National

In Nobel speech, Akira Yoshino says lithium-ion batteries will play key role in future sustainable society

Kyodo, JIJI

STOCKHOLM – Japanese chemist Akira Yoshino, one of the three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry for contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries, said Sunday such batteries will play a key role in achieving a sustainable society.

Lithium-ion batteries “will play a central role” in achieving a sustainable society in which the environment, economy and convenience are balanced in harmony, Yoshino, 71, honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei Corp. and professor at Meijo University, said in his Nobel lecture at Stockholm University in Sweden. “Our world will change dramatically.”

In the lecture, titled “Brief History and Future of Lithium-ion Batteries,” Yoshino underscored that the development of the batteries can be linked with that of AI, the internet of things and next-general wireless networks.

Behind the discovery of a key electrode material were research results achieved by two Japanese Nobel laureates — the late Kenichi Fukui and University of Tsukuba professor emeritus Hideki Shirakawa, 83, Yoshino said.

Lithium-ion batteries are a “very, very fortunate fellow,” born with the support of eight Nobel laureates, Yoshino said.

RELATED STORIES

As a reason for the selection of the lithium-ion battery researchers for this year’s prize, Yoshino cited expectations for the batteries’ contributions to efforts to build a sustainable society.

“Innovation all around will enable a sustainable society to be achieved very soon,” Yoshino said.

The clash between environmental protection and the pursuit of economy and convenience can be resolved, he said, expressing confidence about the role lithium-ion batteries will play.

Among his best decisions in life, he cited his advance to Kyoto University and his marriage to his wife, Kumiko, 71. Yoshino drew laughs when he called her a “wonderful woman.”

When he finished the lecture, he received thunderous applause, and shook hands with John Goodenough, an American and one of the three co-winners of this year’s prize, who attended Yoshino’s lecture in a wheelchair.

The lecture is one of a series of events during Nobel Week, including a news conference with other laureates Saturday and the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Yoshino, who was born in Osaka Prefecture, shared the award with Goodenough and Stanley Whittingham of Britain.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A mother (left) and her daughter check a list of participants during a matchmaking party in Tokyo on Nov. 3.
'Parasite singles': Why young Japanese aren't getting married
A sharply dressed crowd of singles shuffle awkwardly around conference-room tables, exchanging small talk and CVs in an attempt to find a marriage partner — all of them accompanied by their parents...
The coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura is carried by airline workers Monday at Fukuoka airport.
Body of NGO chief Tetsu Nakamura arrives in hometown of Fukuoka after Afghanistan shooting
The body of Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese physician and devoted aid worker who was killed in a shooting five days earlier in Afghanistan, arrived Monday in his home prefecture of Fukuoka accompanied...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran on June 12. Abe visited Iran in hopes of brokering dialogue between Tehran and Washington.
U.S. signals approval for Tokyo visit by Iran's Rouhani amid nuclear impasse
The United States has shown approval toward Japan's plan to have Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visit the country, according to diplomatic sources, as Tehran is seeking to break a deadlock over a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry who helped develop lithium-ion batteries, gives a lecture at Stockholm University on Sunday. | KYODO

, ,