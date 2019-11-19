South Korean President Moon Jae-in appears on a TV program on Tuesday. | YONHAP / VIA KYODO

National / Politics

Moon holding out hope that Japan-South Korea intel-sharing pact can be saved

Kyodo

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said he still has slim hopes that a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan can be saved before it expires Saturday, saying Seoul will exert efforts to prevent that from happening.

Appearing on television for a question-and-answer session, Moon said South Korea will seek to settle the issue of the General Security of Military Information Agreement until the very last minute.

But even if the issue cannot be settled, he said, South Korea and Japan would still be able to cooperate on security matters.

Tokyo and Washington have both urged Seoul to reconsider its decision to end the three-year-old pact, as they are concerned about a possible weakening of the trilateral security cooperation.

The accord is mainly aimed at countering the North Korean nuclear and missile threat and facilitating three-way defense cooperation with the United States.

It had been automatically renewed annually since it was signed on Nov. 23, 2016, and was due to be extended until Seoul decided to abandon it.

Seoul insists it will only reconsider its August decision to scrap the agreement if Tokyo first reverses its move earlier this year to tighten controls on exports of some materials needed by South Korean manufacturers of semiconductors and display panels.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako meet with victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake in the town of Yamamoto, Miyagi Prefecture, in November 2011.
Emperor and empress may visit areas hit by Typhoon Hagibis
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are considering a trip late next month to areas of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures that were hit hard by Typhoon Hagibis and subsequent heavy rain, the Imper...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, are pictured during a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit on the outskirts of Bangkok on Nov. 4.
Abe considering visit to India in December in bid to draw Modi back to RCEP
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering visiting India in mid-December for talks with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Tuesday, following Ne...
Area residents watch the transport vessel Transshelf carry the USS Fitzgerald, the U.S. Navy destroyer damaged in a June 2017 collision off Japan, up the Pascagoula River in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in January last year.
'Wall of water': Lawsuits detail deadly U.S. Navy collision with freighter off Japan
Survivors and descendants of those killed when a containership collided with a U.S. Navy destroyer off Japan's coast are suing the ship's Japanese charterer, according to a lawsuit filed Monday ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Korean President Moon Jae-in appears on a TV program on Tuesday. | YONHAP / VIA KYODO

, ,