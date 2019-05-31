Business / Corporate

Japan cosmetics firm Shiseido ties up with Hong Kong drug store chain A.S. Watson Group

JIJI

Cosmetics giant Shiseido Co. said Thursday that it has concluded a business tie-up agreement with A.S. Watson Group, the Hong Kong-based operator of a major drug store chain.

Shiseido aims to strengthen sales of its products in the middle price range through A.S. Watson’s extensive network of some 15,000 stores, mainly in China and other parts of Asia. Shiseido specifically hopes to increase sales in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines, whose economies are booming.

The two companies will also jointly develop products from Shiseido’s Za and Senka mid-price cosmetics brands. They have already been working to co-develop sensitive skin care items under the d program brand.

In April, Shiseido announced a business tie-up with Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as part of its moves to expand its marketing network in Asia.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Cargo trucks heading to the United States line up near the commercial port of entry in Otay in Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday.
Trump vows tariffs on Mexico, starting at 5% and rising until illegal immigration ends
In a move that could affect Japanese companies operating in Mexico, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5 percent and ratche...
Sake is poured into a wooden cup bearing the name of Japan's new era, Reiwa, at the Matsuya Ginza department store in central Tokyo on May 1.
Yusen Logistics starts liquor export agency service as world gets a taste for sake
Japanese transportation and warehouse operator Yusen Logistics Co., a unit of Nippon Yusen K.K., said Thursday that it has started a liquor export agency service. The company aims to meet growin...
Image Not Available
Japan Display hopes to secure financial aid from China-Taiwan group in June
Japan Display Inc. said Thursday it will secure a capital injection from a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium next month. The struggling display-maker, which is a supplier to Apple Inc., has be...

, , , , , ,