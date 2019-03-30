Thai police arrest 15 Japanese in Pattaya call center scam targeting Japan

Thai police have said 15 Japanese have been arrested for alleged involvement in a call center scam that defrauded people in their homeland.

The police said Friday that the 15 were arrested following a raid on an upscale house in the beach resort town of Pattaya.

According to police sources, it is the first time a scam targeting people in Japan has been uncovered in Thailand.

The sources said the police launched an investigation after rumors began circulating of a Japanese gang running a phone scam in town.