WWII veteran's flag delivered to family in Hyogo after five-year U.S.-Japanese search

A rising sun flag left by a Japanese man who died during World War II was delivered Sunday to his family in Hyogo Prefecture after a municipal worker in Aomori Prefecture spent years trying to return it.

Toshio Matsue died on Luzon in the Philippines in 1945, at the age of 36.

“I’m full of emotion, because a photo of my father has been the only war memento we have of him,” said his eldest son, 78-year-old Jitsuo Matsue, as the flag was brought to the family in the town of Kamigori, Hyogo Prefecture.

Shingo Takashima, 33, who works for the Mutsu Municipal Government in Aomori Prefecture, started working to find the man’s family after he was asked to do so by Amy Miller, a 32-year-old American who was working at Mutsu City Hall as a temporary worker in 2014.

During the war, Miller’s grandfather was a U.S. Navy pilot in charge of airlift operations in areas including the Philippines.

After her grandfather died, Miller found the carefully preserved flag among his belongings.

Miller went back to Japan with the flag, and Takashima cooperated with her in the search. They toured the country, determined to find the family.

After Miller returned to the United States last March, Takashima kept looking, and contacted Nippon Izokukai, an association that supports families of war veterans, late last year.

With their assistance, he finally found the family last month.

“I’m relieved, as my determination to deliver the flag to the family at any cost has borne fruit at last,” Takashima said.