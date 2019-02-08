National

Japan, No. 2 generator of packaging waste, moves to ban plastic straws and cutlery in government cafeterias

Kyodo

The government decided Friday to ban in principle the use of plastic straws and cutlery in its cafeterias and to stop passing out plastic bottles to conference attendees — its latest policy on environmentally friendly procurement.

The policy will be applied to all central government institutions, including ministries, courts and regional bureaus, when they start signing new procurement agreements from April. The move comes as Japan seeks to showcase its efforts to reduce plastic waste ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June.

Under the revised Basic Policy on Promoting Green Procurement, shops in government buildings will only be permitted to give customers bags made with a certain amount of natural materials. Plastic cutlery, however, will only be given to customers if requested.

Shop operators will also be asked to offer economic incentives to encourage customers not to use plastic bags.

During conferences, including those that are outsourced, the use of plastic bottles and disposable cups will be forbidden. If meals are offered, the use of disposable plastic containers will be limited as much as possible.

Japan is lagging behind other countries in curbing the use of plastics despite growing fears of environmental pollution.

While China was the largest worldwide generator of plastic packaging waste in 2015, Japan was responsible for the largest amount per capita after the United States, according to data from the U.N. Environment Program. Packaging waste accounts for around half of the plastic waste generated globally.

Japan and the United States have faced criticism for not signing the Ocean Plastics Charter, aimed at reducing the use of disposable plastic, at the Group of Seven summit in Canada in June last year. The charter commits governments to working with industry toward making all plastics recyclable by 2030 and to significantly reducing the unnecessary use of single-use plastics.

In an effort to catch up with the global trend, the Environment Ministry has drafted a strategy to cut disposable plastic waste by 25 percent by 2030 and to oblige Japanese shops to charge for plastic bags.

The strategy is expected to be officially endorsed by March, but some critics have called into question its effectiveness, saying it lacks concrete measures to curb plastic waste.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Leopalace21 Corp. CEO Eisei Miyama (center) and other executives attend a news conference Thursday in Tokyo to apologize for defects found in 1,324 of its apartments.
Leopalace21 moving over 14,400 residents out of defective apartments across Japan
Rental apartment operator Leopalace21 Corp. said Friday that it is moving 14,443 residents out of their homes to repair defects found in 1,324 units stretching across 32 prefectures. The ...
Labor minister Takumi Nemoto speaks with an official from his ministry during a Diet session on Friday in Tokyo.
Japan's opposition parties lay into ministry officials for extensive role in wage scandal probe
Opposition lawmakers continued to grill labor ministry officials over a wage data manipulation scandal Friday at the Lower House budget committee, questioning the political neutrality of what the g...
Icicles are seen hanging from a roof Friday in Sapporo, where the temperature dropped to minus 12.5 degrees Celsius before 8 a.m. as the region was hit by the strongest cold front since data compilation began in 1957.
Coldest air mass ever recorded in Hokkaido grips prefecture, with snow expected Saturday in Tokyo
A cold wave caused by a mass of air at record-low temperatures gripped Hokkaido on Friday, causing traffic disruption across the island. As temperatures plunged below minus 20 degrees Celsius in...

, ,