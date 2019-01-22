National

Kumamoto to showcase recovery as host of Asia-Pacific water security meeting in 2020

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO - The city of Kumamoto will host an international meeting in 2020 to discuss water security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, the city’s mayor said Monday.

For the gathering of the fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit, which starts on Oct. 19 next year, the organizer plans to call for the participation of leaders or ministers of 50 countries in the region, according to its secretariat office in Tokyo.

“Kumamoto’s efforts to preserve groundwater are evaluated highly globally,” Kumamoto Mayor Kazufumi Onishi said at a news conference, adding that he hopes the two-day meeting will be an opportunity to show local efforts to restore the region in the aftermath of big earthquakes that hit the city in April 2016.

Delegates from the countries and international organizations to be invited will likely discuss various topics such as climate change, rain water harvesting, urban water supply and waste water management.

Kumamoto will be the second Japanese city to host the international meeting, after Beppu in Oita Prefecture, where its first gathering was held in 2007 with Crown Prince Naruhito in attendance.

The second summit took place in Chiang Mai in Thailand in 2013, and the third one was held in 2017 in Yangon. The organizing body, the Asia-Pacific Water Forum, began operations in 2006.

At a governing council meeting in Singapore earlier this month, the organizer authorized Kumamoto to host next year’s summit.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This spring's pollen season is projected to arrive in mid-February in much of Japan.
Hay fever season predicted to arrive in mid-February across much of Japan
If you suffer from hay fever and live in eastern or western Japan, forecasters recommend starting treatment as soon as possible. This spring's pollen season is expected to kick off in mid...
The wife and two sons of Turkish detainee Colak stand in front of the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau detention center in Minato Ward on Dec. 27.
Turkish asylum-seeker laments Japan's system of detention for months on end
Separated from his wife by a transparent barrier in a visiting room at the immigration detention center in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Colak touched it with his left hand to feel the warmth of her right...
Tokyo Medical University in Shinjuku Ward will not receive any state subsidy in the current or next fiscal years.
Government cuts off subsidies to Tokyo Medical University over entrance exam discrimination
The education ministry said Tuesday it will not provide any subsidies to Tokyo Medical University for this or the next fiscal year after the institution was found to have discriminated against fema...

, ,