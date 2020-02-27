NOTIFICATION OF THE 11th JAPAN SPELLING BEE, PRESENTED BY THE JAPAN TIMES CANCELLATION/POSTPONEMENT

Tokyo, Feb. 27, 2020 – The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Representative: Takeharu Tsutsumi) would like to announce that the 11th Japan Spelling Bee, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, will be postponed due to the spread of the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19).
We apologize for the inconvenience, but we ask for your understanding and cooperation. The postponement schedule will be determined on the basis of the situation and will be announced on our website at a later date.
Dates: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00-16:00 (End time is approximate)
Venue: Josai University Tokyo Kioicho Campus, Bldg. #3
(2-3-20 Hirakawa-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) https://www.josai.ac.jp/
Organizer: The Japan Times, Ltd.
Supported by: Josai University, The Embassy of The United States of America, The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, The New York Times
Sponsored by: salesforce.com Co.,Ltd., Costco Wholesale Japan, Ltd., Z-kai Inc., Benesse Corporation, UCC Hodlings Co., Ltd.
Participating schools: 40
Participants: *Spellers who have not reached their 15th birthday nor have not passed the 8th grade on or before Aug 31st 2019. (1 student representative from each registered school)
Website: https://spelling-bee.japantimes.co.jp/
Press-related enquiries:
The Japan Times, Ltd.
Ms. Sasaki, Corporate Affairs Management
E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp
TEL: 050-3646-0123