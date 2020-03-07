2019 Rugby World Cup organizers estimate profit of ¥6 billion: source

The organizers of Rugby World Cup 2019, which was held in Japan last autumn, are forecasting a profit of at least ¥6 billion ($57 million), a source said Friday.

The Japan Rugby Football Union and the organizing committee’s board of directors will now decide how specifically to use the funds made available by the tournament’s success. Stakeholders have already suggested a number of proposals to promote and improve the sport to take advantage of the opportunities created by hosting the World Cup.

The organizing committee announced in December that the forecasted ticket revenue would be ¥37.3 billion ($3.54 billion) with total revenue at ¥67.8 billion ($6.44 billion).

The tournament ran from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2. Over 99 percent of tickets were reportedly sold, and the JRFU has announced its intention of bidding to host another World Cup in the future.