The Los Angeles Dodgers had a full night Wednesday, watching Clayton Kershaw record his 3,000th career strikeout while Freddie Freeman capped a three-run ninth-inning rally with a game-ending single in a 5-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani also drove in runs for the Dodgers in the ninth. Ohtani scored the game-winning run. Reliever Will Klein (1-0) earned his first win for the Dodgers.

Kershaw struck out three batters to finish the night with exactly 3,000, striking out Vinny Capra looking on a slider to end the top of the sixth inning. The milestone strikeout came on Kershaw's last batter of the game and on his season-high 100th pitch. He gave up four runs on nine hits.