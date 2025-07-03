Linda Bjurholt had just gotten Swedish mining giant LKAB’s trains back up and running after a costly derailment north of the Arctic Circle when she got a call from her company’s traffic control center.

There had been another accident in the area, the second in less than three months. It would be almost two weeks before trains could resume their travel along Malmbanan, or the Iron Ore Line, between the world’s biggest underground iron ore mine and the export port on the coast of Norway. Her first thoughts were of sabotage.

"Could an outsider be involved?” the LKAB logistics boss wondered. "It was an uncomfortable possibility, given the way the world looks today.”