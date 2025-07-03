South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Thursday to implement a "bold" fiscal policy to boost the country's flagging economy after its martial law crisis and to tackle challenges posed by looming U.S. tariffs and North Korea.

Lee, who was elected on June 3 in a snap election, said it was his top priority to improve the lives of the people, whose faith in government had been greatly shaken by "a national crisis" that hammered Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"It is a time when the proactive and bold role of national finance is more important than ever," Lee, who has pledged to implement expansionary fiscal policy, said in his opening remarks at a news conference to mark 30 days in office.