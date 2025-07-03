Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces an uncertain future and could become the third leader from the Shinawatra clan member to lose power over the past 19 years.

The Constitutional Court has suspended her over an ethics probe that could disqualify her as prime minister. The move comes as her government faces coalition infighting, U.S. trade talks, a border dispute with Cambodia and a sluggish economy that has lagged behind most of its Southeast Asian peers.

At the heart of the crisis is Paetongtarn’s leaked phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen, which has fueled public outrage and could bring down the government before the court rules.