National Hockey League players will take part in the Winter Olympics in 2026 for the first time in 12 years.
In a meeting Wednesday at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Switzerland, representatives from the NHL, the players association and the International Ice Hockey Federation executed an agreement confirming the players' participation next winter in Italy.
The agreement also covers NHL players taking part in the 2030 Winter Games in France.
