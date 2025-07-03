U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has lifted recent export license requirements for chip design software sales in China, as Washington and Beijing implement a trade deal for both countries to ease some restrictions on critical technologies.

The U.S. Commerce Department informed the world’s three leading semiconductor design software providers — Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems and Germany’s Siemens — that requirements to seek government licenses for business in China are no longer in place, according to company statements.

Siemens has restored full access to its software and technology for Chinese customers, the company said, while Synopsys and Cadence said they’re in the process of resuming such services in the Asian country. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its notices that lifted the curbs, which were also imposed on smaller makers of electronic design automation (EDA) tools.