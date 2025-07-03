A first-ever event was held in New Delhi on Wednesday to reinforce cooperation between Japan and India in ensuring supply chains for critical minerals and batteries that use such resources.

Related Japanese ministries and the Japan External Trade Organization co-hosted the event, which was held at the Japanese Embassy.

Amid concerns about China's dominant share in the refining and processing of critical minerals, the event brought together some 70 companies from both countries, including members of the Battery Association for Supply Chain, a Japanese industry group.

About 200 people participated, including government officials of the two countries.

Panel discussions took place on such topics as production and recycling of batteries used in electric vehicles and other products. Companies also had opportunities to conduct individual business negotiations.

Many Japanese companies that participated in the event have technological advantages, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono said in a speech.

"Collaboration with Indian companies to scale up production will lead to building resilient supply chains," he added.

In the wake of China's tightened rare earth export controls, the Indian government has reportedly asked state-run firms to temporarily suspend exports of such critical resources to Japan in a bid to prioritize domestic supplies.