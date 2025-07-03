Teenage Olympic champion skateboarder Arisa Trew has made history by winning more gold medals in the X Games summer disciplines than any other woman and said she has no intention of slowing down.

The 15-year-old Australian beamed a wide smile as she was mobbed by her fellow competitors at the top of the ramp after winning the vert best trick competition in thrilling fashion for her eighth X Games gold medal in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

"I was really happy when I landed my kickflip body varial 540 in the best trick competition because that was my first one since my knee injury at the start of the year," she said in an interview this week.