Tokio, one of Japan’s most enduring male pop-rock groups, announced Wednesday that it has disbanded after more than three decades of activity.

In a statement on the group’s official website, the group, made up of Shigeru Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka and Taichi Kokubun, said it had decided to formally bring an end to its activities as Tokio following a compliance violation by Kokubun, 50, but it did not disclose details as to what the violation entailed.