Tokio, one of Japan’s most enduring male pop-rock groups, announced Wednesday that it has disbanded after more than three decades of activity.
In a statement on the group’s official website, the group, made up of Shigeru Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka and Taichi Kokubun, said it had decided to formally bring an end to its activities as Tokio following a compliance violation by Kokubun, 50, but it did not disclose details as to what the violation entailed.
On Friday, Nippon Television Network said that it would remove Kokubun from its popular variety show “The Tetsuwan Dash.” The broadcaster said it decided to take the celebrity off the show based on the results of an investigation conducted by external lawyers over the compliance issue.
