Soccer / J. League

Former Japan international soccer defender Yuji Nakazawa, 40, to retire

Kyodo

Durable Yokohama F Marinos defender Yuji Nakazawa, who played in two World Cups for Japan, has decided to retire, an official source said Monday.

Last Aug. 19, the 40-year-old sat out a game due to pain in his left knee, ending his string of 178 straight full games, and 199 consecutive game appearances, both league records for nongoalkeepers.

Despite treatment and surgery in September, the knee has not responded as well as expected.

Nakazawa, who spent time in Brazil after graduating from high school, joined Verdy in 1999, and moved to Marinos in 2002. He contributed to Yokohama’s league championships in 2003 and 2004 — when he became the first defender to be named the J-League’s MVP. His 593 J-League games are third all-time.

His 110 caps tie him for sixth most by a Japan international.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Vissel midfielder Andres Iniesta posted a photo featuring two men in blackface to his Twitter account on Monday.
Vissel star Andres Iniesta slammed for posting photo with people in blackface
Former Spain and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has been criticized on social media for posting a photo showing him with a group of people, including two in blackface, as part of the Three Kings Day...
Newly-minted Toulouse defender Gen Shoji poses with his new uniform during a Sunday news conference in Toulouse, France.
Toulouse signee Gen Shoji confident he can cut it in France
Defender Gen Shoji said Sunday he is confident he can adjust to playing in the French top division and vowed to make a positive impact for his new club Toulouse. "I've always wanted to b...
Wayne Rooney competes for England in a match against the United States on Nov. 15, 2018, in London. Rooney was arrested for public intoxication last month in Washington.
Wayne Rooney charged with public intoxication
Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month on a public intoxication charge and taken to jail to sober up after he triggered a door alarm at a Washington-area airport, authorities said Sunday....

, , , , ,