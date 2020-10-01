Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Villarreal’s Takefusa Kubo were among the 25 members named in Japan’s national squad that will play in the upcoming friendlies in the Netherlands, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday.

Japan faces Cameroon on Oct. 9 and Cote d’Ivoire on Oct. 13 at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht. The Samurai Blue will be playing their first matches of the year following a string of postponements and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Minamino and Kubo headline a group of players who all belong to overseas clubs and were selected by the JFA in consideration of the isolation period required for players returning to Japan.

With Japan’s top professional competition, the J. League, currently in progress following a four-month coronavirus delay, the JFA opted against calling up any domestic players who would be forced to miss several matches due to the season’s condensed calendar.

According to the JFA, it will be the first time Japan’s squad has consisted only of players who compete abroad.