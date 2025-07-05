U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will probably start notifying trading partners Friday of the new U.S. tariff on their exports effective Aug. 1, while reiterating a preference for simplicity over complicated negotiations five days before his deadline for deals.

Trump told reporters that about "10 or 12” letters would go out Friday, with additional letters coming "over the next few days.”

"By the ninth they’ll be fully covered,” Trump added, referring to a July 9 deadline he initially set for countries to reach deals with the U.S. to avoid higher import duties he has threatened. "They’ll range in value from maybe 60% or 70% tariffs to 10% and 20% tariffs,” he added.