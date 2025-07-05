An 83rd-minute Weverton own goal from a deflected Malo Gusto cross gave Chelsea a nervy 2-1 win over a spirited Palmeiras side in the Club World Cup quarterfinals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday.

Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet in the first half for Chelsea, which moves on to face more Brazilian opposition in Fluminense in New York on Tuesday, with a place in the final on the line.

Palmeiras roared back after halftime with teenage winger Estevao, who is soon to join Chelsea, equalizing in the 53rd minute with a stunning strike from a tight angle.