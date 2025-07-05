Naomi Osaka admits she contemplates life without tennis but the Japanese star does not plan to quit just yet despite her latest painful defeat at Wimbledon on Friday.

Osaka blew a golden opportunity to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time as she was beaten by Russian world No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The 27-year-old took the first set, but she lost her way as Pavlyuchenkova battled back to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.