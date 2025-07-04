Naomi Osaka blew a golden opportunity to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time as the Japanese star was beaten by Russian world No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday.

Osaka was in a strong position after taking the first set, but her bid to finally make the last 16 imploded as Pavlyuchenkova battled back to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

The 27-year-old is a four-time Grand Slam champion, but she has not won a major since 2021.