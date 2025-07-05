U.S. President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law Friday, capping a pomp-laden White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

"America is winning, winning, winning like never before," Trump said at the event where he signed the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" flanked by Republican lawmakers.

The party fell into line and pushed the bill through a reluctant Congress on Thursday, in time for Trump to sign the bill as he had hoped on the Fourth of July holiday marking America's 249th birthday.