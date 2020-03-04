Spring Koshien to either be held without fans or canceled because of coronavirus

The National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament, slated to begin March 19, will either be held without spectators or canceled because of the new coronavirus, the Japan High School Baseball Federation said Wednesday.

The federation said it will begin preparations to hold the annual invitational tournament behind closed doors but will make a final decision next Wednesday on whether or not to cancel.

The federation’s board of directors agreed in a meeting last month to hold the tournament as planned, but a request from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to cancel or postpone large sporting events as well as schools nationwide from Monday prompted reconsideration.