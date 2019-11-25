Over 8 million residents of Japan have registered for an account that allows them to apply for Tokyo 2020 tickets. | AP

Registrations to buy Tokyo Games tickets exceed 8 million

More than 8 million residents of Japan have registered to buy tickets for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next summer, the games organizing committee said Monday.

Registration of a “Tokyo 2020 ID” is necessary before buying tickets and 50,000 people had already completed the process when a summary of ticket prices was released in July last year.

Around 3.22 million tickets were sold during the first phase of the Olympics ticket lottery in May that saw heavy traffic disrupt the official ticketing website. An additional 350,000 were sold in August during a window open to those unsuccessful in the initial draw.

The second phase of the lottery began for residents of Japan on Nov. 13, with over 1 million tickets available for nearly all the events including the opening and closing ceremonies.

Applications can be made on the official ticketing website until 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday and the results of the lottery will be announced on Dec. 18. Winners will have until Jan. 10 to complete their purchases.

The second phase of the Paralympics ticket lottery will start in January.

From next spring, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on the official ticketing website as well as over the counter in ticketing booths to be set up in Tokyo.

Final ticket sales are expected to surpass 9 million, including overseas sales through designated resellers and distributors.

