Baseball / Japanese Baseball

BayStars post Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to majors

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – The Yokohama BayStars have posted Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Japan’s 2017 World Baseball Classic cleanup hitter, to the majors, the team announced on Friday.

After all 30 major league teams have been notified of the posting, Tsutsugo will have 30 days to negotiate a contract with any club willing to pay the BayStars a transfer fee equal to a percentage of his contract value.

The left-handed-hitting Tsutsugo announced his intent to move to the majors last month after 10 seasons with Yokohama. He will become the first BayStars player to successfully post should he complete the move to the big leagues.

While the BayStars have until Dec. 5 to file, team executive Kazuaki Mihara said they opted to make Tsutsugo available through the transfer system early so he can concentrate on preparing for next season.

“In discussion with his agent, we agreed the best timing would be to set the baseball winter meetings (from Dec. 8-12 in San Diego) as a target,” Mihara said.

He said he has heard that several teams likely have an interest in negotiating with the hard-hitting left fielder.

Tsutsugo would not be eligible for international free agency until the 2021 season, making the posting system the only way for him to move this winter.

This past season, Tsutsugo hit .272 with 126 hits, including 29 homers, and 79 RBIs in 557 plate appearances.

He has a .285 career batting average with 613 RBIs in 968 games. He’s drawn 80-plus walks in each of his last four seasons and has a career on-base percentage of .382.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Brent Rooker is congratulated by U.S. teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning against Taiwan in a Premier12 game on Friday at Tokyo Dome.
Brent Rooker's two-run blast in seventh propels U.S. to victory over Taiwan
All Brent Rooker knew was that it wasn't going to be another slider. He'd already been beaten with that pitch during two at-bats and his mind was made up. If Wu Sheng-feng, who had alrea...
Angels star Mike Trout, who led the majors with a .438 on-base percentage, became the 10th three-time MVP, it was announced on Thursday.
Angels' Mike Trout, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger named MVPs
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has overcome injury and tragedy to win his third AL MVP award. Trout got 17 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association o...
BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki, who's playing for Japan in the ongoing Premier12, is seen in a November 2017 file photo.
Japan closer Yasuaki Yamasaki fueled by memories of disappointment at inaugural Premier12
There are no players as motivated as Yasuaki Yamasaki who are competing for Japan in the ongoing Premier12. The Yokohama BayStars star closer was part of Samurai Japan in the tournament'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo | KYODO

,