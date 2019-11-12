Carolina's Warren Foegele celebrates his first-period goal past Ottawa goaltender Anders Nilsson at PNC Arena on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Hurricanes hammer Senators to end four-game slide

AP

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – The Carolina Hurricanes had been struggling to find goals and wins. Facing the Ottawa Senators for the second time in three days solved both problems.

Sebastian Aho scored twice, Joel Edmundson had a goal and two assists, and the Hurricanes beat the Senators 8-2 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele, Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist, and Haydn Fleury and Dougie Hamilton also scored to help Carolina win for only the second time this month (2-4-0) after matching a franchise record with eight wins in October. Andre Svechnikov and Brett Pesce each added two assists, and Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots for his eighth win of the season.

The Hurricanes lost 4-1 at Ottawa on Saturday and were eager to get another chance at the Senators.

“We needed to bounce back and play well,” said Hamilton, who is tied for the team lead with eight goals this season.

Colin White and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, who had won three of their previous four games. Anders Nilsson gave up four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period, and Craig Anderson stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced.

Carolina had scored a total of seven goals during the four-game losing streak.

“It was nice to see the puck go in,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The last couple of weeks, it has just been tough sledding to find the back of the net. We really capitalized on our chances.”

Foegele put the Hurricanes up just 44 seconds into the game, and Necas’ power-play goal with 2:05 left in the period made it 2-0.

“We didn’t like our first period in Ottawa,” Aho said. “This was us setting the bar for ourselves. That’s the work we have to do every game.”

Carolina scored three goals in the second period to go up 5-0. Aho used a turnover by Dylan DeMelo at the Carolina blueline to start a one-man breakaway for a short-handed goal at 4:06 and Fleury made it 4-0 with 7:15 left, ending Nilsson’s night.

Hamilton fired in a shot from the slot, off of a feed from Teuvo Terravainen, to beat Anderson with 3:35 remaining.

“We haven’t been scoring a lot of goals,” Hamilton said. “It was good for everyone to get a good feeling.”

Coyotes 4, Capitals 3 (SO)

In Washington, Conor Garland scored the shootout winner minutes after an apparent Capitals overtime goal was waved off by video review, and Arizona responded from blowing a big lead to beat the hosts.

NHL-leading Washington’s winning streak was snapped at six. The Coyotes ended their own three-game skid.

Arizona blew a 3-0 lead for a second consecutive game but came away victorious this time. The Coyotes thought they lost in OT when T.J. Oshie scored, but the goal was wiped out after a replay review because the play was offside.

Making a rare start for Arizona, goaltender Antti Raanta was one of the best players on the ice in making 31 saves during regulation and overtime. Raanta went spread eagle to deny Jakub Vrana 63 seconds in, made a Grade-A save on Tom Wilson less than a minute later and slid over to stop Alex Ovechkin from his patented spot on the power play in the third period.

Clayton Keller scored in the first period, and Christian Fischer and Michael Grabner had goals 35 seconds apart early in the second to build Arizona’s lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice and Oshie tied it with 1:16 left to send the game to overtime.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Seattle QB Russell Wilson runs with ball against San Francisco in the second half on Monday night at Levi's Stadium.
Seahawks edge 49ers in overtime
Russell Wilson high-stepped his way down the sideline before hugging coach Pete Carroll after Jason Myers' kick split the uprights. After a wild overtime that featured a rare Wilson inte...
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers is seen in a November 2005 file photo.
Former Michigan State, Lions receiver Charles Rogers dies at 38
Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38. A woman who identified herself as Cathy Rogers, his mother, confirmed the death Monday in ...
Hockey personality Don Cherry is seen in a November 2010 file photo.
Longtime hockey commentator Don Cherry fired for rant over immigrants
Don Cherry, Canada's most polarizing, flamboyant and opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants "you people" in a television rant in which he said new immigrants are...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carolina's Warren Foegele celebrates his first-period goal past Ottawa goaltender Anders Nilsson at PNC Arena on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,