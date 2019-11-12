Hurricanes hammer Senators to end four-game slide

The Carolina Hurricanes had been struggling to find goals and wins. Facing the Ottawa Senators for the second time in three days solved both problems.

Sebastian Aho scored twice, Joel Edmundson had a goal and two assists, and the Hurricanes beat the Senators 8-2 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele, Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist, and Haydn Fleury and Dougie Hamilton also scored to help Carolina win for only the second time this month (2-4-0) after matching a franchise record with eight wins in October. Andre Svechnikov and Brett Pesce each added two assists, and Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots for his eighth win of the season.

The Hurricanes lost 4-1 at Ottawa on Saturday and were eager to get another chance at the Senators.

“We needed to bounce back and play well,” said Hamilton, who is tied for the team lead with eight goals this season.

Colin White and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, who had won three of their previous four games. Anders Nilsson gave up four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period, and Craig Anderson stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced.

Carolina had scored a total of seven goals during the four-game losing streak.

“It was nice to see the puck go in,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The last couple of weeks, it has just been tough sledding to find the back of the net. We really capitalized on our chances.”

Foegele put the Hurricanes up just 44 seconds into the game, and Necas’ power-play goal with 2:05 left in the period made it 2-0.

“We didn’t like our first period in Ottawa,” Aho said. “This was us setting the bar for ourselves. That’s the work we have to do every game.”

Carolina scored three goals in the second period to go up 5-0. Aho used a turnover by Dylan DeMelo at the Carolina blueline to start a one-man breakaway for a short-handed goal at 4:06 and Fleury made it 4-0 with 7:15 left, ending Nilsson’s night.

Hamilton fired in a shot from the slot, off of a feed from Teuvo Terravainen, to beat Anderson with 3:35 remaining.

“We haven’t been scoring a lot of goals,” Hamilton said. “It was good for everyone to get a good feeling.”

Coyotes 4, Capitals 3 (SO)

In Washington, Conor Garland scored the shootout winner minutes after an apparent Capitals overtime goal was waved off by video review, and Arizona responded from blowing a big lead to beat the hosts.

NHL-leading Washington’s winning streak was snapped at six. The Coyotes ended their own three-game skid.

Arizona blew a 3-0 lead for a second consecutive game but came away victorious this time. The Coyotes thought they lost in OT when T.J. Oshie scored, but the goal was wiped out after a replay review because the play was offside.

Making a rare start for Arizona, goaltender Antti Raanta was one of the best players on the ice in making 31 saves during regulation and overtime. Raanta went spread eagle to deny Jakub Vrana 63 seconds in, made a Grade-A save on Tom Wilson less than a minute later and slid over to stop Alex Ovechkin from his patented spot on the power play in the third period.

Clayton Keller scored in the first period, and Christian Fischer and Michael Grabner had goals 35 seconds apart early in the second to build Arizona’s lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice and Oshie tied it with 1:16 left to send the game to overtime.