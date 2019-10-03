Britain's Dina Asher-Smith crosses the finish line to win the women's 200-meter final at the world championships in Doha on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Asher-Smith takes gold in 200 for second sprint medal

AP

DOHA – Dina Asher-Smith charged to victory in the 200 meters at the world championships on Wednesday, underlining her status as a top contender for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Asher-Smith added 200 gold to the silver she won Sunday in the 100, a big deal for a country which before these championships had not won a women’s world medal of any color in either event since 1983.

The 23-year-old from London is far from assured of a win in Tokyo, though.

Wednesday’s field was severely depleted after defending world champion Dafne Schippers and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson withdrew with injuries. Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out after winning the 100 on Sunday.

Asher-Smith won in a British-record 21.88 seconds, 0.04 ahead of fast-finishing U.S. runner Brittany Brown. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambunji.

The men’s 110 hurdles ended with recriminations after Olympic and 2017 world champion Omar McLeod veered out of his lane and into Spain’s Orlando Ortega before falling.

Grant Holloway of the U.S. stayed clear of the drama to win a fairly slow final in 13.10, the same time he had run in the previous round.

Sergey Shubenkov, the 2015 world champion, took silver for the third medal of the championships for the Russian team, which is competing as a squad of officially neutral athletes due to past doping violations.

Bronze went to Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France.

Pawel Fajdek of Poland, the undisputed king of hammer throw at the world championships, sealed his fourth consecutive title with a throw of 80.50 meters. No other man has won more than two.

