Nasa Hataoka fired a second-round 67 to position herself two shots behind a trio of leaders at the midway point of the 72-hole Pure Silk Championship on Friday.

At 7-under 135, Hataoka, who shot a bogey-free round, is tied for sixth place with two others. Americans Jacqui Concolino and Jennifer Song, and England’s Bronte Law sit atop a crowded leaderboard (9-under) at Kingsmill Resort.