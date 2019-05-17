Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori advance to Italian Open quarterfinals

Women’s world No. 1 Naomi Osaka and seventh-ranked men’s player Kei Nishikori both advanced to the Italian Open quarterfinals with two wins apiece on Thursday.

A day after rain washed out play on the Foro Italico’s red clay, Osaka defeated 39th-ranked Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-3 in their third-round match. In the men’s draw, Nishikori dispatched 49th-ranked German Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

Both Osaka and Nishikori breezed through most of their second-round matches earlier in the day to earn their spots in the third round. Osaka beat Slovakian No. 32 Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 6-3, while Nishikori dismantled 52nd-ranked American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4.

Osaka improved to 4-0 against Cibulkova, while Nishikori is now 3-0 against Fritz.

Also Thursday, Nick Kyrgios walked off the court in a fit of rage after throwing a chair onto the red clay and was defaulted from his second-round match.

First, Kyrgios slammed his racket to the clay and kicked a water bottle in his match against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud. Then he picked up a white chair and flung it onto the court with his right hand.

Before he was defaulted, Kyrgios received a warning for ball abuse, then was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct and lost a game for more unsportsmanlike conduct.