Tennis

Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori advance to Italian Open quarterfinals

Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

ROME - Women’s world No. 1 Naomi Osaka and seventh-ranked men’s player Kei Nishikori both advanced to the Italian Open quarterfinals with two wins apiece on Thursday.

A day after rain washed out play on the Foro Italico’s red clay, Osaka defeated 39th-ranked Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-3 in their third-round match. In the men’s draw, Nishikori dispatched 49th-ranked German Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

Both Osaka and Nishikori breezed through most of their second-round matches earlier in the day to earn their spots in the third round. Osaka beat Slovakian No. 32 Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 6-3, while Nishikori dismantled 52nd-ranked American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4.

Osaka improved to 4-0 against Cibulkova, while Nishikori is now 3-0 against Fritz.

Also Thursday, Nick Kyrgios walked off the court in a fit of rage after throwing a chair onto the red clay and was defaulted from his second-round match.

First, Kyrgios slammed his racket to the clay and kicked a water bottle in his match against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud. Then he picked up a white chair and flung it onto the court with his right hand.

Before he was defaulted, Kyrgios received a warning for ball abuse, then was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct and lost a game for more unsportsmanlike conduct.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Roger Federer serves the ball to Joao Sousa during an Italian Open match on Thursday in Rome.
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reach Italian Open third round; Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka also advance
World No. 3 Roger Federer eased into the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Portugal's Joao Sousa. Federer won 6-4, 6-3 against the 72nd-ranked Sous...
Maria Sharapova is seen in a June 2012 file photo.
Maria Sharapova pulls out of French Open, citing right shoulder
Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova pulled out of the year's second Grand Slam tournament because of her surgically repaired right shoulder, it was announced on Wednesday. Sha...
Naomi Osaka reacts after missing a point during in her Madrid Open quarterfinal match against Belinda Bencic on Thursday in Madrid.
Naomi Osaka clings to top spot as Simona Halep cuts gap
Naomi Osaka narrowly retained her No. 1 ranking on Monday ahead of Simona Halep, after the Romanian missed the chance to reclaim the top spot following her defeat in the Madrid Open final. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naomi Osaka won two matches on Thursday at the Italian Open to reach the quarterfinals. | AFP-JIJI

, ,