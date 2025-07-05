Dutch and German intelligence agencies have gathered evidence of widespread Russian use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, including dropping a choking agent from drones to drive soldiers out of trenches so they can be shot, they said on Friday.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.
"The main conclusion is that we can confirm Russia is intensifying its use of chemical weapons," he said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.