Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney agrees to record $92 million, 10-year deal

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has agreed to the biggest contract in college football history, paying him $92 million over the next 10 years.

Trustees approved the contract Friday, which runs through 2028. Swinney has led the Tigers to two national titles in three seasons.

Swinney contract has a few unusual points. His buyout is significantly higher if he leaves Clemson for his alma mater Alabama. Swinney must pay $4 million if he leaves Clemson before the end of this year, but that increases to $6 million if he coaches the Crimson Tide.