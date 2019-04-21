Nuggets rise to meet coach Mike Malone's challenge in win over Spurs

Denver coach Mike Malone wanted more passion, fire and emotion. The young Nuggets responded.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 24 points and Denver beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-103 on Saturday night, rebounding from a flat performance to tie the first-round series at two games apiece.

“We can talk till we’re blue in the face about, ‘Hey, we’re going to hit them first,’ and all that,” Malone said. “Go out there and do it.”

The Nuggets did so, winning in San Antonio for the first time since 2012. Denver had lost three straight postseason games in San Antonio dating to their last playoff matchup in 2007 and had also lost 13 straight regular-season games on the road to the Spurs.

“It’s an unbelievable win,” said Paul Millsap, one of the few Nuggets with previous postseason experience. “I can’t put into words the magnitude of this win.”

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver.

The Nuggets were more aggressive and physical after a deflating Game 3 loss, which was expected. What wasn’t expected was the flat response by the veteran Spurs.

“The Nuggets competed and we did not,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “Their physicality was obvious from the get-go. You knew that was going to happen and we did not respond. So, it was a very disappointing loss.”

LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points before he was ejected with five minutes remaining after throwing a ball past an official and into the stands.

“Frustration,” DeRozan said. “I mean, I thought it was a bad call.”

Malone fanned San Antonio’s frustrations with a couple of changes after Derrick White’s 36-point outing in San Antonio’s Game 3 victory.

Torrey Craig started over a struggling Will Barton and was charged with defending White to open the game along with Gary Harris, with Murray switching to Bryn Forbes. The moves proved beneficial.

White was limited to eight points on 3-for-8 shooting after going 15 for 21 on Thursday. Craig finished with 18 points, going 5-for-7 on 3-pointers. Barton finished with 12 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

“They executed their game plan better,” White said. “We kind of helped them out by playing awful.”

Rockets 104, Jazz 101

In Salt Lake City, James Harden overcome a horrible shooting performance and scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, leading Houston past the Jazz for a commanding 3-0 lead in their playoff series.

Harden made a 3-pointer and added two free throws with 42.4 seconds left to give the Rockets a 101-97 lead. After Donovan Mitchell made two free throws, Harden missed another 3-point attempt, but P.J. Tucker, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made one of two free throws.

Mitchell had a wide-open look at a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but like so many of his shots in the hard-fought contest, it was off the mark.

76ers 112, Nets 108

In New York, Joel Embiid had 31 points and 16 rebounds, and passed to Mike Scott for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left as Philadelphia beat the Nets to take a 3-1 series lead.

Embiid also had a flagrant foul that led to a scuffle and two ejections.

Bucks 119, Pistons 103

In Detroit, Khris Middleton had 20 points and nine rebounds and Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead in their series.

The Bucks overcame 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Blake Griffin in his return from a right knee injury. He missed the first two games of the series.