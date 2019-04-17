Sumo

Yokozuna Hakuho takes step toward Japanese citizenship

Kyodo

Yokozuna Hakuho has applied for a renunciation of his Mongolian nationality in a move toward acquiring Japanese citizenship, a sumo source said Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Munkhbat Davaajargal, had previously indicated a desire to become a naturalized Japanese citizen, a requirement of all foreign wrestlers wishing to become sumo elders.

“If he doesn’t end with Mongolia, he cannot apply to Japan,” the source said.

Hakuho’s request, also reported by several major Mongolian news outlets, reflects his intention to remain in the world of sumo when he eventually calls time on his storied active career, which already includes a record 42 championship titles.

According to the Udriin Sonin, a widely circulated Mongolian newspaper, Hakuho submitted his request to the president’s office last week.

Former komusubi Kyokushuzan, who was the first Mongolian sumo wrestler to reach the top makuuchi division in 1996 and helped launch Hakuho’s career, told Kyodo News he heard about the request from Hakuho himself.

Sources within the sumo world have claimed for years that Hakuho has dreamed of obtaining Japanese citizenship to enable him to continue in the sport he cherishes after he stops competing. The Mongolian star has said, “Not only is Japan the country that nurtured me, but I simply love sumo.”

Last month, Hakuho claimed a record-extending 42nd makuuchi title at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

But despite the yokozuna’s historic achievements, the JSA has stood firm on its rule that requires every sumo elder be a Japanese citizen, a decision which has conflicted Hakuho because of his father’s status as a Mongolian wrestling hero.

Hakuho struggled last year with injuries and the passing of his father Jigjid Munkhbat, who had been a role model for him both in and out of the ring. His father was a top-ranked legend in Mongolian wrestling and appeared at five Olympic Games, winning silver in 1968 to claim Mongolia’s first Olympic medal.

Hakuho has said he intends to keep wrestling until the next Summer Games in Tokyo, where his father made his Olympic debut in 1964.

While sumo is not an Olympic sport, Hakuho may get a chance to take to the world stage in 2020 as Hawaiian-born yokozuna Akebono did when he performed a traditional “dohyo-iri” ring-entering ceremony at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano.

Since making his professional debut in 2001, Hakuho has redefined sumo and shattered many of the sport’s major records, including most career wins (1,120), most top-top division wins (1,026), and most undefeated championships (15).

He has claimed at least one top-division championship every year since 2006, when he won his first tournament as an ozeki.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

In his previous visit to Japan last November, U.S. President Donald Trump (right) played golf at planned Olympic venue Kasumigaseki Country Club with Prime Minster Shinzo Abe (center) and professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama (left).
Japan Sumo Association lays groundwork for Trump visit
The Japan Sumo Association is preparing to host U.S. President Donald Trump at an upcoming tournament after learning he wants to watch a live sumo bout during his visit to Japan at the end of May, ...
Like other events during the jungyo, or regional tour, the April 6 meet in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, offered sumo fans a chance to watch the sport in a far more relaxed setting than one of the six main tournaments.
As basho sellouts continue, regional tour offers peek behind curtain
Within 90 minutes of going on sale, tickets for the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament were all snapped up. The retirement of yokozuna Kisenosato seems to have had little effect on th...
New ozeki Takakeisho can draw strength from stable
Takakeisho is sumo's newest ozeki. The Hyogo native has lifted the Emperor's Cup, received seven special prizes, defeated yokozuna three times and reached his chosen sport's second highe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,