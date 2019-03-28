Tennis

Roger Federer advances to Miami quarterfinals; Simona Halep nears No. 1 ranking

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - Roger Federer will face a hectic few days if he’s going to win another Miami Open.

He’s off to a good start.

Federer is through to the quarterfinals, having little trouble on the way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday — needing only 61 minutes to prevail in a match where he committed a mere eight unforced errors. The match was supposed to be Tuesday and was pushed back a day because of rain.

So now, to win what would be his fourth Miami title, Federer will have to prevail four times in a five-day span. Next up for the No. 4 seed is a quarterfinal Thursday against No. 6 seed Kevin Anderson — a match between the two highest seeds left on the men’s side, and the biggest test yet for Anderson since his return from an elbow injury.

“I’m feeling really good,” Federer said. “Today’s match, I can be really happy with so I hope it’s going to give me some confidence for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, second-seeded Simona Halep also finished her match Wednesday with a flourish.

And a return to the world’s No. 1 ranking could be her reward.

Halep beat 18th-seeded Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Halep won the final six games against Qiang and would return to No. 1 in the world if she wins her semifinal match Thursday night against fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

Roger Federer reacts after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round at the Miami Open on Wednesday. | AP

