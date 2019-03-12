Shohei Ohtani gets salary boost for second season

Shohei Ohtani will make $650,000 with the Los Angeles Angels this season, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

Ohtani was among the 22 pre-arbitration players who signed major-league deals with the Angels. The 24-year-old will get a raise of $105,000 over last year, and $95,000 above the minimum salary this year.

The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year was signed at a bargain rate in the 2017 offseason, as he was restricted to a minor league contract subject to the international bonus pool.

Last year, filling a two-way role for the Angels, Ohtani received a non-roster invitation to the team’s spring training camp and was called up to the majors for his pitching debut on April 1.

He was placed on the disabled list with a sprained elbow ligament in June, and made just one more pitching appearance on Sept. 2. He underwent surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 1 which will likely sideline him from the mound until 2020.

He finished the year with a .285 average, 22 homers, 61 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 326 at-bats. Pitching-wise, he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA, striking out 63 batters in 51-2/3 innings.