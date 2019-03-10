More Sports / Winter Sports

Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka wins men's halfpipe gold at World Cup finals

Kyodo

Yuto Totsuka overcame challenging weather conditions at Mammoth Mountain in California to win the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the World Cup season finale on Saturday.

Totsuka, a silver medalist from last month’s world championships in Utah, had a top run score of 95.75 points to share the podium with Patrick Burgener of Switzerland and Derek Livingston of Canada. Totsuka also took the season title.

In the men’s slopestyle finals, Redmond Gerard (85.10) led a one-two finish for the United States, with Judd Henkes (83.95) in second. Japan’s Ruki Tobita (80.50) came third.

In the women’s halfpipe finals won by China’s Cai Xuetong, Sena Tomita of Japan finished runner-up.

The women’s slopestyle was canceled due to the weather, but Miyabi Onitsuka was declared the seasonal winner.

Yuto Totsuka competes in the men's halfpipe finals at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday in Mammoth, California. Totsuka finished first with a top run of 95.75 points. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

