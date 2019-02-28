Nasa Hataoka plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

More Sports / Golf

Nasa Hataoka one shot back after first round of HSBC Women's World Championship

Kyodo

Nasa Hataoka carded a 3-under-par 69 on Thursday, sitting one stroke off the pace after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Hataoka, currently seventh in the world rankings, shot three birdies in a bogey-free opening round on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

She trails five golfers at 4-under — France’s Celine Boutier, China’s Yu Liu, American Amy Olson, Australian Minjee Lee and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, the current world No. 1.

South Korea’s Park Sung Hyun, the world No. 2, is one of seven women tied for sixth place along with Hataoka.

The 20-year-old Hataoka earned her first LPGA titles last season with wins at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and the Toto Japan Classic, an event co-sanctioned with the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Former world No. 1 Ai Miyazato won this tournament in 2010 when it was called the HSBC Women’s Champions, one of her nine wins on the LPGA Tour prior to her retirement in 2017.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Collegiate hammer thrower suspended two years for doping
The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday it has suspended a Nihon University hammer thrower for two years after he tested positive for a banned substance. Following a doping test condu...
Sara Takanashi reacts after finishing sixth in the normal hill individual event at the FIS World Nordic Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, on Wednesday.
Sara Takanashi sixth in Seefeld as Maren Lundby wins first world title
Japan's four-time World Cup overall champion Sara Takanashi finished sixth in the women's ski jumping final won by Norway's Olympic champion Maren Lundby at the FIS World Nordic Ski Championship...
Naomi Osaka, seen playing in the Dubai Championships earlier this month, announced Thursday that she has appointed Venus Williams' former hitting partner Jermaine Jenkins as her new coach.
Naomi Osaka brings in new coach Jermaine Jenkins to replace Sascha Bajin
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced on social media Thursday that Jermaine Jenkins, who was recently hired as the United States Tennis Association national coach for women's tennis, has joined her...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nasa Hataoka plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday. | GETTY / VIA KYODO