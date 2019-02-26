The Kashima Antlers will be without the services of star striker Yuma Suzuki after he reinjured his right hamstring in training. KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Kashima Antlers to be without striker Yuma Suzuki for two months

Kyodo

KASHIMA, Ibaraki Pref. - Kashima Antlers’ star striker Yuma Suzuki will be out for roughly two more months after aggravating a right hamstring injury in training, the J. League club said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old forward, who has not played due to the injury since late last year, suffered a recurrence at practice on Feb. 20, the club said.

Suzuki, who was named 2018 Asian Champions League MVP after helping Antlers win the competition for the first time last November, initially suffered the injury in the Emperor’s Cup semifinal on Dec. 5.

Antlers, who finished third in the J. League last season, will look to defend their ACL title after reaching the main draw of the tournament with a 4-1 playoff win over Australian side Newcastle Jets last Tuesday.

Antlers lost their J. League opener 2-1 to newly promoted Oita Trinita on Saturday.

