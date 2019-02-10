Kosuke Kinoshita celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal for Sint-Truiden in his team debut on Saturday in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. | KYODO

Soccer

New signing Kosuke Kinoshita makes sudden impact for Sint-Truiden

Kyodo

SINT-TRUIDEN, BELGIUM - Kosuke Kinoshita celebrated his debut with Sint-Truiden by scoring the late winner, four minutes after entering as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 Belgian top-flight victory over Waasland-Beveren.

The 24-year-old Kinoshita, who has been playing in Europe since he was 18, moved last month from Swedish outfit Halmstad to swell Sint Truiden’s growing number of Japanese players. Compatriots Takehiro Tomiyasu and Daichi Kamada both played the whole game for the hosts, who are now fifth in the Belgium’s First Division A.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

United's Paul Pogba celebrates after his first goal against Fulham on Saturday.
United edges into hunt for spot in Champions League
Manchester United moved into the Premier League's top four by beating Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with Paul Pogba scoring two more goals to continue his resurgence under Ole Gunnar...
Relatives of Samuel Thomas Rosa, a victim of Flamengo soccer club's training center deadly fire, participate in an interview at the Institute of Forensic Science in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
Brazil soccer academies offer hope of future stardom, demand sacrifice
A promising goalkeeper who was being monitored by European clubs. A defender who hoped to become a professional player like his cousin. A forward who wanted to follow in the footsteps of interna...
Image Not Available
Liverpool reveals record profit of £162 million
Liverpool has reported pre-tax profit rising to a record £125 million ($162 million), fueled by last season's run to the Champions League final. Turnover rose by £90 million...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kosuke Kinoshita celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal for Sint-Truiden in his team debut on Saturday in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. | KYODO

,