Reliever Junichi Tazawa signs minor-league deal with Cubs

HOUSTON - The Chicago Cubs have signed right-hander Junichi Tazawa to a minor-league contract, according to a Chicago Tribune report on Saturday.

On its website, the Chicago Tribune said the Cubs reached an agreement with the 32-year-old, who went 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA in 31 games with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels last season. Tazawa had been a longtime reliever with the Boston Red Sox.

The move reunites Tazawa with Theo Epstein, now the president of baseball operations for the Cubs.

Epstein was the Red Sox general manager in December 2008 when Tazawa skipped the Nippon Professional Baseball draft and signed with Boston.

