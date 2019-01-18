Wizards beat Knicks on last-second goaltending call in London

Allonzo Trier goaltended on Thomas Bryant’s layup with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving the Washington Wizards a 101-100 victory over the New York Knicks at The O2 Arena on Thursday night.

Bradley Beal had 26 points and nine rebounds, and Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. They outscored the Knicks 24-11 in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve never seen that — especially in London,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “But what a finish. This was one of those games that nobody deserves to go on their long flight home without a win, but it happens in sports.”

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 25 points and Luke Kornet added 16 points for the Knicks in their fifth straight loss. New York center Enes Kanter did not travel with the team for the game because of fears over his safety as an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Noah Vonleh gave the Knicks the 100-99 edge with a one-handed finish over Bryant with 33.7 seconds remaining, and a 3-pointer by Beal rimmed out. Kevin Knox tried to run down the clock, but his off-balance 3-point attempt missed the rim and led to a shot-clock violation with 3.3 seconds remaining.

That left Washington with one last opportunity. After Beal drove the lane, Trier and Mudiay failed to account for Bryant, who released the ball in time but had his shot swatted away by Trier.

“I think from my angle, watching the replay … I was peeking over (the official’s shoulder) and it looked like it started just on its tick down,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “But we had a breakdown in coverage. It was supposed to be a switch and it wasn’t a switch and we paid for it.”

Lakers 138, Thunder 128 (OT)

In Oklahoma City, Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points to help Los Angeles beat the hosts in overtime without injured LeBron James.

The four-time MVP missed his 12th straight game with a left groin strain, but the Lakers still pulled off a solid road win. Ivica Zubac had a career-high 26 points and Lonzo Ball added 18 for Los Angeles, which mproved to 5-7 without its star.

Paul George scored 27 points and Terrance Ferguson added 21 for Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds but shot just 7 of 30.

The Thunder lost despite making a franchise-record 21 3-pointers and leading by 17 in the first half. They have dropped five of six.

Westbrook missed two layups in the final minute but hit three free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it.

Raptors 111, Suns 109

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam scored basket just before time expired to lift the hosts past Phoenix.

Siakam had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Ibaka scored 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. They have won eight straight at home and six of seven overall.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Suns, while Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

In Other Games

76ers 120, Pacers 96Nuggets 135, Bulls 105Hornets 114, Kings 95